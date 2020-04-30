BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Belton police say a woman is in jail for distributing drugs to minors after seizing contraband from her apartment Thursday.
Belton PD says an ongoing drug investigation lead them to the apartment on Campbell Street, where they discovered and seized several bottles of pills, marijuana, multiple pipes used to smoke meth, and a handgun.
Following the seizure, 21-year-old Taylor Suzanne Oates was taken into custody and booked into jail. She's charged with distributing a controlled substance and for distributing to persons under 18 years of age.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.