MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) The Marion Police Department says a traffic stop over the weekend led to the arrest of a woman on methamphetamine and stolen firearm charges.
Police say an officer initiated a traffic stop on a Honda passenger car on February 9 along W. Tate Street. While speaking with the driver, the officer said he smelled an odor resembling marijuana - prompting him to ask all four occupants to exit the vehicle.
Marion K9 Marsoc was deployed to sniff the car for narcotics. During the search, police say they discovered a firearm, along with 11.5 grams of methamphetamine, and a small amount of marijuana.
The firearm was found to be stolen.
Police say the stolen gun was located on a seat occupied by 24-year-old Sarah Jean Shook. Officers detained Shook and searched her person, learning she had another firearm in her coat pocket.
They also found an additional 81.8 grams of methamphetamine in her coat.
Shook was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a stolen firearm.
She is being held at the McDowell County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.
