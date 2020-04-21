GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said he is investigating the death of a Gaffney woman who was found deceased in her home early Tuesday morning.
Fowler identified the victim as Monica Vinson Shackleford, 43, of Lyman Street.
“The woman’s son went to a next-door neighbor’s home about 8 a.m. seeking help after he could not gain access to a bathroom where his mother was,” Fowler said. “Gaffney Police arrived on the scene and found Shackleford on the floor of the bathroom deceased.”
Fowler said evidence found at the scene indicates her death was a homicide.
An autopsy will be performed to aid in the investigation, the coroner said.
Chief Chris Skinner with Gaffney Police says a suspect is in custody. He has been identified as Eric James Spencer, and he now faces murder charges.
Details on what led officials to his arrest were not made available at this time. Stay with us as we learn more.
