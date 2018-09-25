MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - Marion police said a woman survived being struck by a train Tuesday morning.
Police said they were called just after 7 a.m. following the incident on railroad tracks near Clay Street.
Officers said their preliminary investigation revealed the 39 year-old woman was lying on the railroad tracks when she was struck by the locomotive.
The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.
The Norfolk Southern Railroad Police responded to the scene, and are working alongside Marion police in this investigation.
