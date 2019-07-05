Charlotte, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Charlotte are asking for the public's assistance in a kidnapping investigation.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, on July 5 at 12:19 a.m. officers responded to a Wendy's on Boyer Street after employees indicated a car came through the drive-thru and one of the occupants said they had been kidnapped.
Police say the victim is a black female who is approximately 40-60 years in age with a dark skin complexion.
The suspect, who employees say was driving the vehicle, is a black female, approximately 20-30 years old with light skin, and employees say her hair was tied into a bun. The suspect was also wearing glasses and had a small nose ring and a flower tattoo on one shoulder and was wearing a red tube top.
Police say the vehicle could have been a forest green Honda, possibly an Accord, with a sunroof, rear spoiler and displaying temporary tags.
Police say at this time this is an ongoing investigation and ask anyone with information to call 704-432-TIPS and ask to speak to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 .
