GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police said a woman was arrested after punching a loss prevention officer while trying to shoplift from the Belk a Haywood Mall.
Police said officers were called to the mall after 41-year old Jennifer Marie Hartley of Ninety-Six, SC, punched a loss prevention employee in the face when the security guard confronted her when she tried to escape from the store with concealed merchandise.
Officers said Hartley concealed a fragrance tester and a wallet and was attempting to leave the store without paying. She was arrested and charged with strong arm robbery.
