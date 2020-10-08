ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson police said a woman was being treated for a medical issue Thursday afternoon after crashing into columns at a shopping center.
The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at the Belvedere Plaza shopping center off North Main Street.
Police said the woman being treated for the medical issue she had, but she wasn't hurt in the crash
No one else was injured either.
