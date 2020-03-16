GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police said a woman has turned herself in on charges in the death of another woman who was shot in the Nicholtown Community on March 11.
The victim, now identified as 27-year-old Jamesha Sharvell Gilliam, died after being shot at a home on Baxter Street in Greenville.
GPD says the report for shots fired came in just before 9 p.m. where they found Gilliam injured. At this time, police have not released details of the shooting.
Coroner B. Parks Evans, Jr. said Gilliam died while in the operating room.
GPD has confirmed the homicide investigation is active.
On Monday, police confirmed Natasha Booker was charged in the case and that she turned herself in.
Booker is charged with murder and a weapons charge.
Police said additional details will be released in Tuesday.
