ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Officers need your helping finding a woman accused of hitting someone on a moped and driving off, according to the Asheville Police Department.
Emily Ann Young is currently wanted for felony hit and run, according to the department.
The driver of the moped was hit by a car Young was driving in West Asheville at Haywood Road and Vermont Avenue, according to police.
When officers got to the area, a Good Samaritan was caring for them. An officer also used a tourniquet on the driver.
Young is described as a white woman who’s 5-foot-7, around 135 lbs., has brown hair and hazel eyes.
If you know anything about the incident, you’re asked to text TIP2APD to 847411 or by calling 828-252-1110.
