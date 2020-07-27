SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Seneca police said they are searching for a woman who is wanted for attempted murder and who is considered armed and dangerous after a man was shot multiple times.
The victim was found at a home on East Main Street on July 24 around 1:30 a.m.
Police said the man drove to the home after being shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital, where he was still being treated as of Monday morning.
Police said they have since learned the shooting happened on North Stribling Street and Kendal Ann Ellis was charged in the case.
Police ask anyone with information on Ellis' whereabouts to call them at 864-885-2718.
MORE NEWS - Ambulance struck by multiple rounds of gunfire in Anderson, police say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.