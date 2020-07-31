SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Seneca police said Friday a woman wanted for attempted murder after a man was shot multiple times was arrested in Cherokee, North Carolina.
The victim was found at a home on East Main Street on July 24 around 1:30 a.m.
Police said the man drove to the home after being shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital.
Police said they have since learned the shooting happened on North Stribling Street and Kendal Ann Ellis was charged in the case.
Police said Tribal Police in Cherokee took Ellis into custody around 9:30 a.m. on Friday after it was discovered she was hiding out in a hotel on the reservation.
"The Tribal Police reports that Ellis was in possession of a handgun when arrested and it is thought to be the weapon used in the shooting," said Seneca police Chief John Covington in an email. "Ellis may also face new charges by the Tribal Police."
Covington said others could soon face charges of being an accessory after the fact.
Seneca police will next begin the extradition process to get Ellis back to South Carolina to face the attempted murder charge.
MORE NEWS - Ambulance struck by multiple rounds of gunfire in Anderson, police say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.