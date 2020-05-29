ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) Asheville Police say that after a nearly year-long investigation, they've charged a woman in connection to the overdose death of a South Carolina man.
According to police, Dakota Nicholas Fincham of Wellford was discovered deceased in a vehicle on Haywood Road on May 27, 2019. An autopsy revealed the 27-year-old died as a result of fentanyl toxicity.
An investigation ensued, and detectives eventually identified Victoria Kerrigan Irby as a suspect. She has since been charged with second degree murder in Fincham's death.
The 24-year-old is described as standing 5'2'' and weighing around 150 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. Police say she has multiple tattoos that include an anchor on her right wrist and a mermaid on her right forearm.
On Friday, police said Irby had been located and taken into custody.
MORE NEWS:
A Greenwood man is dead after latest shooting on Myrtle Beach tourist strip, another Greenwood man is charged in the killing
Deputies: Death investigation underway after body found in Greenville Co. pond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.