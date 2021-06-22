ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, police with the Asheville Police Department said that a murder suspect from an overnight homicide turned herself into the Buncombe County jail.
According to the police department, at approximately 9:43 p.m. on Monday, officers received a report of a gunshot victim who had been shot outside of a home on Granada Street. Upon arrival, officers located 25-year-old Dexter Glendale Grant in critical condition. Grant was transported to the hospital where he later passed away.
Police said that the suspect, Amya Alexis Collington, has been charged with first-degree murder. She is being held on no bond, according to APD.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: GCSO arrest man in connection to Saturday homicide on Anderson Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.