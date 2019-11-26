GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said they are ramping up patrols along the Swamp Rabbit trail after a woman was pistol whipped and robbed while running along the trail on Monday.
It happened around 2:35 p.m. while the woman was running near the Caine Halter YMCA.
Police said the woman suffered visible head injuries when she was attacked from behind.
The attacker was a man, between 20 and 30, with “shaggy” hair, and wearing a red bandanna over his face. Police said the man hit the woman in the head with a gun and then stole her phone, which also contained credit cards and cash, and then ran off on foot.
The victim was taken to the hospital and K-9s were brought in to search for the suspect, but that search was unsuccessful.
Police offered these safety tips for anyone who uses the Swamp Rabbit trail:
- Run with a friend or a dog
- Join a local running group
- Avoid using earbuds at high volume or anything else that prevents you from hearing what is going on around you
- If you have to run alone, let someone know where you are going and when you should be back
- Carry a cell phone with you
- Consider alternating your route
- Wear reflective clothing
- Notify the police department immediately if you see anything/anyone suspicious
Police said they will have an increased officer presence on the trail over the next several days, and they are also asking anyone who was on the trail Monday afternoon to contact investigators if they saw anyone matching the suspect’s description.
