Marion police said they arrested a federal fugitive and two women accused of trafficking meth after a series of traffic stops on Monday.
Police said they were surveilling a motel room at the Americas Best Motel on US 221 South when a blue Honda Civic and a black Ford F-150 left the motel at the same time.
A Marion police vehicle pulled over the Civic while a McDowell County deputy pulled over the pickup.
Police said a federal fugitive was driving the truck.
Inside the Civic, they found more than 2.6 pounds of meth and more than 2 pounds of heroin.
The driver of the Civic, Ashley Ramsey, 31, was arrested and charged with trafficking meth and conspiracy to traffic meth. Another woman, Jessica Riddle, also 31, was arrested on those same charges.
Police said they searched the motel room after the traffic stop and found more meth and heroin.
