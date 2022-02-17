GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood Police are working to identify suspects involved in a drive-by shooting on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Sergeant Jonathan Link said a group of people were outside in the McAlister Deli's parking lot told police that a car drove up and shot towards them.
Sgt. Link said detective are working on the case.
Stay tuned for further updates.
