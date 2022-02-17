Drive-by shooting at McAlister's Deli

Scene of drive-by shooting in McAlister's Deli parking lot (Viewer submitted photo)

GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood Police are working to identify suspects involved in a drive-by shooting on Saturday, Feb. 12.

Sergeant Jonathan Link said a group of people were outside in the McAlister Deli's parking lot told police that a car drove up and shot towards them.

Sgt. Link said detective are working on the case.

Stay tuned for further updates.

MORE NEWS: Anderson School District One proposes impact fee to accommodate growing district

A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2022 Gray Television, Inc.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.