Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Greenville are on scene said an overturned tractor trailer has been cleared from the on-ramp from Roper Mountain Road to I-385 South.
The wreck happened Tuesday morning and the intersection was blocked for several hours.
Greenville Fire Department spokesperson Tristan Johnson says the truck was driving at normal speeds for conditions, but pallets of nails on the truck shifted, tipping the truck over.
We're told while no nails appeared to spill out of the truck, the vehicle had just filled up with diesel fuel which spilled all over the on ramp.
According to Johnson, DHEC was called and crews were able to stop the fuel from reaching a nearby creek. Crews are pouring sand over the ramp to soak up the fuel.
