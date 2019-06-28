GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A political action group said its members will be at a Greenville gas station on the morning of July 1 to pay the state and federal gas taxes for people who stop in to fill up.
The Freedom Action Network of South Carolina said members will be at the Eagles Gas Station at 9 Pelham Road beginning at 7 a.m.
A two cents-per-gallon gas tax increase will go into effect in South Carolina on July 1.
The group will pay the 47 cents-per-gallon tax bill for the first 1,000 gallons pumped while they are there. The offer is limited to 15 gallons per driver.
FAN said members will also be speaking to drivers about getting answers from state officials about road conditions and improvements in the state.
FAN says more than $700 million in tax revenue has been generated since the gas tax were approved in 2017.
