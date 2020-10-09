WASHINGTON, DC (FOX Carolina) - U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham and U.S. Rep Jeff Duncan, both Republicans from South Carolina, and Graham's Democratic opponent in the 2020 election, Jamie Harrison, on Friday issued their congratulations to the World Food Program for being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
Graham's office said the WFB is headed by former South Carolina Governor David Beasley. Former South Carolina Third District Representative Gresham Barrett also plays an important leadership role in the organization, the senator's office said in a news release.
Below is the statement from Sen. Graham:
“I was very excited and pleased to hear the World Food Program, led by former South Carolina Governor David Beasley and one of his chief lieutenants, former South Carolina Congressman Gresham Barret, have received the Nobel Peace Prize.
“David and his team have worked tirelessly to tackle one of the globe’s most pressing issues, hunger. Every time I talk to David, he has just come from a global hot spot where he has tried to ensure the basic needs of humanity are met. He has also been a leader in reforming the WFP to make it more business-like, recruited new donors to the cause, and demonstrated passion and caring for those less fortunate. They are very deserving of this award as their work has changed the world.
As Chairman of the Senate Subcommittee on Foreign Operations, I have oversight of the United States’ financial support to the WFP. Because of David’s leadership, we have increased funding and millions of people suffering from war, famine, and now a worldwide pandemic, are being fed.
I was proud to support David Beasley for this important job and appreciate President Trump pushing his nomination at the United Nations. Job well-done by David Beasley and Gresham Barrett. Congratulations to you and your wonderful staff. You both have made South Carolina proud.”
Rep. Duncan later issued this statement:
“Congratulations to my friends David Beasley and Gresham Barrett for their leadership at the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), which has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Former South Carolina Governor Beasley and Former South Carolina Third District Congressman Barrett have shown exemplary leadership at the WFP in working towards the global goal of zero hunger, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused economic devastation in so many communities around the world. The WFP’s commitment to the millions of children, women, and men around the globe in need of food, security, and stability is worthy of the highest praise and recognition. I’m happy to see their work honored by the Nobel Peace Prize. Congratulations Governor Beasley and Congressman Barrett! This award is well deserved, and you have made South Carolina proud!”
Jaime Harrison, Graham's opponent in the November election, released this statement as well:
"Gov. Beasley has made South Carolina proud, and his tireless work combating hunger throughout the world reflects the best in American generosity. The World Food Programme saves countless lives and uplifts communities in some of the most hostile, conflict-ridden areas of the world. It's no small feat to steer an organization of this magnitude to such a high honor, and I want to congratulate Governor Beasley on this incredible achievement."
RELATED - World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize as hunger surges
