WASHINGTON, DC (FOX Carolina)- The senate voted Monday evening to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court. Shortly after, various politicians and government officials expressed their reaction to Barrett's confirmation.
Senator Richard Burr released a statement announcing that he voted to confirm Barrett, as well as his thoughts on the vote.
"Judge Barrett has proven to be an exceptionally qualified and well-respected jurist. Throughout her distinguished career, she has demonstrated that she will faithfully serve as an impartial judge to defend the Constitution and rule of law. I am pleased to support Judge Barrett’s confirmation today and I am confident she will serve Americans with ability and integrity.”
Senator David Perdue of Georgia also released a statement expressing his thoughts on the Barrett's confirmation.
"Judge Amy Coney Barrett is an accomplished, experienced jurist and a brilliant legal mind. Throughout her impressive career, Judge Barrett has demonstrated her commitment to preserving the Constitution and the American rule of law. I have no doubt that she will consider every case fairly and with an open mind, just as she said she would."
Representative Jeff Duncan, who represents South Carolina's 3rd Congressional District, released a statement on his reaction to the Senate's vote.
"It’s a great day for our country – Judge Barrett is now Justice Barrett. The Supreme Court gained a strict constitutionalist who will be involved in deciding cases involving key issues like religious freedom, the sanctity of life, the Second Amendment, and many more. Her record speaks for itself – she will be a judge, not an activist policymaker. Her brilliance and intellect will make a positive impact on the highest court of the land for decades to come. Congratulations to Justice Barrett and the entire Barrett family. Our nation is thankful for her willingness to serve."
South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham made a statement on the floor of the Senate prior to the vote. Graham is the Chair of the Senate Judiciary committee.
"This is about her time, her moment. She's done everything you would expect of her. She's exceeded every challenge put in her way. She's impressed everybody she's worked with. She has impressed the country. She's going on to the Court because that's where she deserves to be.”
South Carolina Senator Tim Scott released his reaction after casting his vote to confirm Judge Barrett.
It is a great honor to serve my home state – and the nation – in the United States Senate. Confirming a Supreme Court nominee is one of the most important responsibilities of the United States Senate, and I am grateful for the opportunity to participate in this process once again. It is vital to the future of this nation to have fair and honest judges on the bench to ensure that the scales of justice are balanced for all Americans," said Senator Tim Scott.
"During my meeting with Judge Amy Coney Barrett, I was impressed by her background and knew that she would serve the American people well. Since her nomination, Judge Barrett continued to impress not only the United States Senate, but the American people. This evening, I proudly voted to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the highest court in the land. I am confident that she will uphold our Constitution, and I look forward to her serving as the court’s ninth justice. I extend the warmest congratulations to newly-confirmed Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett and her family!"
