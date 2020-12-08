Biden Agriculture

In this image from video, Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 23, 2020. Two Democratic women are contenders to be President-elect Joe Biden's secretary of agriculture. Rep. Marcia Fudge of Ohio and former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota are in the running for the Cabinet position. (House Television via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has selected Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge as his housing and urban development secretary. That's according to three people familiar with the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to preempt the president-elect's announcement. Fudge was first elected to Congress in 2008 to represent a district that includes Cleveland. She had been considered a leading candidate for agriculture secretary. She enjoys the strong backing of South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn. Biden has said he wants a diverse Cabinet, and some Black leaders have said he needs to do more to achieve that.

