WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has selected Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge as his housing and urban development secretary. That's according to three people familiar with the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to preempt the president-elect's announcement. Fudge was first elected to Congress in 2008 to represent a district that includes Cleveland. She had been considered a leading candidate for agriculture secretary. She enjoys the strong backing of South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn. Biden has said he wants a diverse Cabinet, and some Black leaders have said he needs to do more to achieve that.
MORE NEWS: 'The Game' between Michigan and Ohio State has been canceled for the first time in over 100 years
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.