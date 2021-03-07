WASHINGTON (AP) — A new executive order from President Joe Biden directs federal agencies to take a series of steps to promote voting access. The order comes as congressional Democrats press for a sweeping voting and elections bill to counter efforts to restrict voting access. Biden announced the plan during a recorded address on the 56th commemoration of the 1965 incident known as "Bloody Sunday." Some 600 civil rights activists were viciously beaten by Alabama state troopers as they tried to march for voting rights in Selma, Alabama. The order directs federal agencies to expand access to voter registration and election information, among other things.
