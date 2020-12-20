Klain Profile

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2014, file photo Vice President Joe Biden, with Ebola Response Coordinator Ron Klain, left, and White House Senior Adviser Valerie Jarrett, meets with faith and humanitarian groups as part of the administration's response to Ebola in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House compound in Washington. Klain is preparing to serve as President-elect Joe Biden’s chief of staff, a job often referred to as the nation’s chief operating officer. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

 Manuel Balce Ceneta

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chief of staff for President-elect Joe Biden says that once Biden is in office, he'll punish Russia for its suspected cyberespionage operation against the United States with financial sanctions and measures to hobble its ability to launch future hacks. Meanwhile, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney is criticizing President Donald Trump for having a "blind spot" when it comes to Russia. And cybersecurity experts warned of continuing threats without U.S. action. Biden aide Ron Klain says the incoming administration is still learning information about the purpose, nature and extent of the hacks. He faulted the confused messaging from the Trump administration. Trump has suggested without evidence that China may be behind the hacks. 

MORE NEWS: The Latest: US to ship 8 million vaccine doses Monday

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.