FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2014, file photo Vice President Joe Biden, with Ebola Response Coordinator Ron Klain, left, and White House Senior Adviser Valerie Jarrett, meets with faith and humanitarian groups as part of the administration's response to Ebola in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House compound in Washington. Klain is preparing to serve as President-elect Joe Biden’s chief of staff, a job often referred to as the nation’s chief operating officer. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)