MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has finished a recount of its presidential results, confirming Democrat Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump in the key battleground state. Trump vowed to challenge the outcome in court even before the recount concluded on Sunday. Dane County was the second and last county to finish its recount, reporting a 45-vote gain for Trump. Milwaukee County, the state's other big and overwhelmingly liberal county targeted in a recount that Trump paid for, reported its results Friday, a 132-vote gain for Biden. Biden won the state by nearly 20,600 votes and his margin in Milwaukee and Dane counties was about 2-to-1. Trump's next move in Wisconsin will likely be in court.
Completed Wisconsin recount confirms Biden's win over Trump
