(FOX Carolina) - Tuesday November 6 is the mid-term elections, the outcome of which could mean big changes for our country.
Locally, FOX Carolina is paying close attention to several races including the South Carolina Governor's race, the Georgia Governor's race, and races for three South Carolina congressional seats.
SC GOVERNOR'S RACE
For South Carolina Governor, incumbent Governor Henry McMaster (R) is running in the hopes to be elected for the very first time to office. McMaster took office after former Governor Nikki Haley accepted President Trump's appointment as U.N. Ambassador.
McMaster's opponent, James Smith, Jr. (D), is currently a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives, a Major in the S.C. National Guard, a small business owner, and practicing attorney in Columbia.
US HOUSE SC DISTRICT 4 RACE
Another hotly contested race in South Carolina is for Congressman Trey Gowdy's seat for the U.S. House of Representatives in District 4.
On the ballot to replace Congressman Gowdy is Brandon Brown (D), Guy Furay(A), and William Timmons (R).
Brandon Brown, a native of Greenville, says he is focused on investing in small businesses to help create jobs, protecting the quality of life of senior citizens, and fighting against putting tariffs on BMW, Michelin, and Harley Davidson Motor Company.
Guy Furay is representing the American party of South Carolina. Furay says he decided to run for Congress after fully realizing that his "listen first" and "people first" mentality wasn't shared by current leadership. Desiring what he calls real progress, he is running independent of the two-party system.
William Timmons, from Greenville, is an attorney and entrepreneur, and State Senator for District 6. He has spent four years working for the 13th Circuit Solicitor's office. Timmons says he is pro-life, pro second amendment, and wants to stop illegal immigration.
US HOUSE SC DISTRICT 3 RACE
The race for District 3 features incumbent Congressman Jeff Duncan (R), Mary Geren (D) and Dave Moore (A).
Jeff Duncan has been in the political sphere for over ten years. He served in the S.C. House of Representatives from 2002-2010, where he was Chairman of the House of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Environmental Affairs Committee from 2007-2009. Duncan has served as District 3's Representative since 2011.
Duncan's Democratic opponent, Mary Geren, is a first time candidate for Congress. A Georgia native, Geren has worked for various political campaigns, including former President Obama's and Hillary Clinton's. Geren's main focus is preserving public education.
Representing the American party is Dave Moore. Moore is a U.S. war veteran, having served in various aspects of the military. His platform focuses on bringing America "back to the basics."
US HOUSE SC DISTRICT 5 RACE
District 5's race is a battle between incumbent Ralph Norman (R) and Archie Parnell (D).
Incumbent Congressman Ralph Norman is a lifelong resident of the 5th district. He served in the S.C. House of Representatives for ten years, during which he voted in favor of limited government, financially sound policies, and a strong national defense. Norman has been in congress since 2017.
His Democratic opponent, Archie Parnell, is also a South Carolina native. Parnell is looking to help the middle class by cutting taxes for families, repair and improve the state's infrastructure, and create more jobs.
GA GOVERNOR'S RACE
Georgia's gubernatorial race is a highly controversial one- with the eyes of the entire nation watching. Three candidates are up for election: Brian Kemp (R), Stacey Abrams (D) and Ted Metz (L).
Brian Kemp is Georgia's current Secretary of State. Prior to reaching that position, Kemp served in the State Senate where he cut taxes and prioritized public safety. His campaign targets growing the economy, ensuring public safety, cutting taxes, prioritizing education and lowering the cost of healthcare.
Stacey Abrams is the most dominant of Kemp's opponents. The Democratic candidate was the first African American to be a House Minority Leader in Georgia. Abrams is looking to lower taxes on the lower and middle classes, improve healthcare, transportation, education and infrastructure. If elected, she would become the nation's first african-american female governor.
The third candidate up for election is Ted Metz. The Libertarian is an Eagle Scout who served with the U.S. Navy. As an activist who stands against the 'corporate takeover of the government,' he was elected to as the 39th Precinct Chair and later the 3rd Vice Chair of the 13th District in the GOP.
CLICK HERE FOR FULL ELECTION RESULTS from FOX Carolina.
