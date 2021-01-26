WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans have voted overwhelmingly against moving forward with Donald Trump's second impeachment trial.
The Senate on Tuesday rejected a Republican attempt to dismiss the trial, allowing the case on "incitement of insurrection" to move forward. Yet the support of 45 Republicans for declaring the trial invalid indicates that there are long odds for Trump's conviction.
The trial for Trump, the first ever of a former president, will begin the week of Feb. 8. The House impeached him two weeks ago for inciting deadly riots in the Capitol on Jan. 6 when he told his supporters to "fight like hell" to overturn his election defeat.
More news: Amber alert issued for 10-year-old abducted in North Carolina, 2 people wanted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.