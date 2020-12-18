WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has passed a two-day stopgap spending bill to avert a partial government shutdown this weekend.
It's part of an effort by lawmakers to buy additional time for frustratingly slow endgame negotiations on an almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package. But Senate action isn't guaranteed as a midnight deadline looms. Negotiators are seeking to resolve a battle over emergency Federal Reserve lending powers.
Democrats say the GOP proposal would deprive President-elect Joe Biden of crucial tools to manage the economy. The hoped-for agreement would provide more than $300 billion in aid to businesses, a $300-per-week bonus federal jobless benefit, and $600 direct payments to individuals.
