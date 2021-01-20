THULASENDRAPURAM, India (AP) — People in a tiny Indian village surrounded by rice paddies have flocked to a Hindu temple, burst crackers and uttered prayers. They watched on television as village descendant Kamala Harris took the oath to become the U.S. vice president.
Groups of women in bright saris and men wearing white dhotis adorned the Thulasendrapuram village temple with flowers and made special prayers for Harris to succeed. Her maternal grandfather was born in Thulasendrapuram, near the southern coastal city of Chennai.
Harris has often talked about her roots and how she was guided by the values of her Indian-born grandfather and mother. Villagers hope she eventually becomes the U.S. president.
