WASHINGTON (AP) — Hard-right House Republicans are discussing forming an America First Caucus.
One document obtained by The Associated Press describes its goals as championing "uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions." It also warns that mass immigration is putting the "unique identity" of the U.S. at risk.
The caucus document was first reported by Punchbowl News, a news outlet that covers Capitol Hill.
The AP could not independently confirm the organization's origins or current status, but Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz said he was joining and indicated that Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was behind it.
More news: Deputies, U.S. Marshalls locate man charged with sex crimes involving 3 minors in Henderson Co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.