FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Greene was briefly suspended from Twitter Sunday, April 4 in what the platform called an error. It's the second time in less than a month that that has happened to the Georgia Republican's account. Twitter said Monday, April 5 that automated systems were to blame for both. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)