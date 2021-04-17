Congress Greene Twitter

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington.

 Susan Walsh

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hard-right House Republicans are discussing forming an America First Caucus.

One document obtained by The Associated Press describes its goals as championing "uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions." It also warns that mass immigration is putting the "unique identity" of the U.S. at risk.

The caucus document was first reported by Punchbowl News, a news outlet that covers Capitol Hill.

The AP could not independently confirm the organization's origins or current status, but Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz said he was joining and indicated that Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was behind it.

