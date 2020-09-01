PITTSBURGH (AP) — The battle over who can keep Americans safe after recent violent protests has emerged as a sharp dividing line for the presidential campaign’s final weeks.
Democrat Joe Biden condemned the violence on Monday and blamed President Donald Trump, while Trump defended a supporter accused of fatally shooting two men.
Biden, in his most direct attacks yet, is accusing Trump of causing the divisions that have ignited the violence. He says Trump “can’t stop the violence because for years he’s fomented it.”
Trump says Biden is siding with “the rioters, anarchists, agitators and looters.”
