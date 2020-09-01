Former senior Trump administration official endorses Joe Biden

Miles Taylor, a former senior Trump administration official, endorsed Joe Biden's presidential campaign, becoming one of the highest-ranking former Trump administration officials to do so.

 Getty Images

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The battle over who can keep Americans safe after recent violent protests has emerged as a sharp dividing line for the presidential campaign’s final weeks.

Democrat Joe Biden condemned the violence on Monday and blamed President Donald Trump, while Trump defended a supporter accused of fatally shooting two men.

Biden, in his most direct attacks yet, is accusing Trump of causing the divisions that have ignited the violence. He says Trump “can’t stop the violence because for years he’s fomented it.”

Trump says Biden is siding with “the rioters, anarchists, agitators and looters.”     

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.