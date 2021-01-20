WASHINGTON (AP) — In his first hours as president, Joe Biden will aim to strike at the heart of President Donald Trump's policy legacy.
Aides say Biden on Wednesday plans to sign a series of executive actions that will reverse his predecessor's orders on immigration, climate change and the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Biden also is expected to end construction on Trump's U.S.-Mexico border wall, end the ban on travel from some Muslim-majority countries, rejoin the Paris Climate Accord and the World Health Organization and revoke the approval of the Keystone XL pipeline.
The 15 executive actions are an attempt to essentially rewind the last four years of federal policies with striking speed.
