An American flag flies above the White House in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

 Patrick Semansky

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House "will proceed" with bringing legislation to impeach President Donald Trump to the floor. Pelosi made the announcement in a letter late Sunday to colleagues.

