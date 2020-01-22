COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) A group of Republican attorneys general, led by South Carolina's Alan Wilson, has filed what they're calling the first-ever "friend of the Senate" letter - condemning the impeachment trial against President Trump, saying it threatens the separation of powers.
The announcement comes as the Senate conducts a trial after the House voted to impeach President Trump.
In their letter, the group argues both impeachment articles' legal theories are "legally and factually flawed." They believe the articles could pose a threat to the democratic process by 'weaponizing' impeachment - something they say should only be used in rare cases, and never for partisan purposes.
The 14-page letter, signed by 21 different attorneys general, first addresses Article I of Impeachment, which focuses on 'abuse of power.' The letter disputes the phrase regarding abuse, alleging the article does not identify an actual crime.
In addressing Article II of Impeachment - 'obstruction of Congress' - the letter refers to the House's decision to jump to impeachment over President Trump's use of executive privilege as "unilateral control."
The attorneys general believe that executive privilege exists "to protect the President’s constitutional prerogatives." The letter states that if the House can turn to impeachment over the use of executive privilege, then the privilege ceases to exist.
"This impeachment proceeding threatens all future elections and establishes a dangerous precedent," Attorney General Wilson said in a statement. "That precedent will erode the separation of powers shared by the executive and legislative branches by subjugating future Presidents to the whims of the majority opposition party in the House of Representatives.”
The following attorneys general signed the letter:
- Alan Wilson (SC)
- Jeff Landry (LA)
- Sean Reyes (UT)
- Steve Marshall (AL)
- Kevin Clarkson (AK)
- Leslie Rutledge (AR)
- Ashley Moody (FL)
- Chris Carr (GA)
- Curtis Hill (IN)
- Derek Schmidt (KS)
- Daniel Cameron (KY)
- Lynn Fitch (MS)
- Eric Schmitt (MO)
- Tim Fox (MT)
- Doug Peterson (NE)
- Dave Yost (OH)
- Mike Hunter (OK)
- Jason Ravnsborg (SD)
- Herbert Slatery (TN)
- Ken Paxton (TX)
- Patrick Morrisey (WV)
The letter's ultimate goal is to dissuade the Senate from going forward with impeachment in an effort to "protect the Presidency and the Constitution."
To read the full letter, click here.
