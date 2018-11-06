(Fox Carolina) -- The Republican Attorneys General Association released that Attorney General Alan Wilson has been reelected to his third term serving South Carolina.
"South Carolinian's rewarded a good man, dedicated public servant and an experienced prosecutor tonight,” said RAGA Chair and Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.
"Alan Wilson has always stood up for the Constitution and defended South Carolinians from an overbearing federal government. He has been a key player in the fight against human trafficking – establishing a task force to go at the root cause of the problem.
I am proud to stand with Attorney General Alan Wilson, and excited to continue working with my friend from South Carolina.”
