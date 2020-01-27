FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2007, file photo, then presidential hopeful Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., left, shares a laugh with Greenwood County, S.C., Council Woman, Edith Childs, right, whom he credited with giving him the idea for his popular "Fire It Up," campaign chant in a packed gymnasium at South Aiken High School, in Aiken, S.C. Childs, the woman credited with popularizing a memorable slogan and chant that epitomized the 2008 campaign of then-Sen. Barack Obama has endorsed Tom Steyer's presidential bid. (AP Photo/Brett Flashnick, File)