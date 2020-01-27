COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The South Carolina woman credited with creating a memorable slogan and chant that epitomized Barack Obama's 2008 presidential campaign has endorsed Tom Steyer's presidential bid.
The billionaire climate activist's campaign told The Associated Press on Monday that Edith S. Childs is endorsing Steyer's effort.
Childs is a member of the Greenwood County Council. She said in a new television ad that she sees Steyer as the best possible candidate to defeat President Donald Trump.
Childs says Democrats "need something different to beat Trump." She says, "Steyer can bring it. Watch out -- my guy Tom is fired up, and Trump's got to go."
