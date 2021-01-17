(AP)-Police and National Guard troops are standing sentry at newly fortified statehouses as small groups of armed demonstrators gather. The increased security at state capitols ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration comes as authorities work to deter a repeat of the recent riot that overran the U.S. Capitol. A few protesters gathered in some cities Sunday, including some carrying large guns. But streets remained empty around many other capitols. Some protestors supported President Donald Trump, but others expressed general anti-government sentiments. Though the FBI had warned of the potential for armed protests at capitol buildings, there were no immediate reports of violence Sunday.
