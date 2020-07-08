The Supreme Court on Wednesday cleared the way for the Trump administration to expand exemptions for employers who have religious or moral objections to complying with the Affordable Care Act's contraceptive mandate.
The law requires that employer-provided health insurance plans cover birth control as a preventive service at no cost.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
