Susan Rice, who was President Barack Obama's national security adviser, caused a stir Friday afternoon when she tweeted "Me" when another former Obama official asked who could challenge Sen. Susan Collins in 2020.
The short tweet -- which came less than an hour after Collins, a Maine Republican, announced she would vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court -- caught national and state Democrats by surprise.
Rice tweeted a little later that she was "not making any announcements" but was "deeply disappointed" by Collins' vote.
Rice has a home in Maine, a source said, and her family has ties to the state: Her mother, an education policy expert who was instrumental in the creation of the Pell Grant, was born there.
Rice's "Me" tweet was a response to another Obama-era official, Jen Psaki, tweeting: "who wants to run for Senate in Maine? there will be an army of supporters with you."
In the follow-up tweet, Rice said: "Many thanks for the encourgement. I'm not making any announcements. Like so many Americans, I am deeply disappointed in Senator Collins' vote for Kavanaugh. Maine and America deserve better."
Rice was one of several Democrats on Friday openly discussing the possibility of running against Collins in a presidential swing state that has a history of political independence.
Rice was Obama's ambassador to the United Nations, and later his national security adviser. Since departing the administration, she has been a visiting fellow at American University's School of International Service and was appointed to the board of directors of Netflix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.