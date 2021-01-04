People Todd Chrisley Indictment

U.S. Attorney Byung J. "BJay" Pak is seen following a news conference on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in Atlanta. Pak announced a 12-count indictment issued against reality television star Todd Chrisley on tax evasion and other charges. The filing against the "Chrisley Knows Best" star and his wife, Julie, also includes charges of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States. "Chrisley Knows Best" follows the tight-knit, boisterous family living in the Nashville, Tennessee area. (AP Photo/ Ron Harris)

 Ron Harris

ATLANTA (AP) --  The top federal prosecutor in Atlanta has left his position. Byung J. "BJay" Pak's resignation Monday came a day after an audio recording was made public in which President Donald Trump called him a "never-Trumper."

Pak was sworn in as U.S. attorney in the Atlanta-based Northern District of Georgia in October 2017 after having been appointed by Trump.

Pak was a former Republican state lawmaker who had previously served as an assistant U.S. attorney from 2002 to 2008 and was working in private practice at the time of his appointment.

