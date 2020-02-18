Trump grants clemency to Eddie DeBartolo Jr.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday granting clemency to Eddie DeBartolo Jr., White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley announced at the White House.
DeBartolo is the former owner of the San Francisco 49ers.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.