Trump grants clemency to Eddie DeBartolo Jr.

Hall of Fame enshrinee, owner Edward DeBartolo Jr. waves to the crowd after receiving his gold jacket during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Dinner on August 4, 2016 at the Canton Memorial Civic Center in Canton, Ohio.

 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday granting clemency to Eddie DeBartolo Jr., White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley announced at the White House.

DeBartolo is the former owner of the San Francisco 49ers.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.