WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump are arguing that his impeachment trial is no more than a campaign of "hatred" against the former president after he's out of office. And on Friday they maintained vigorously that Democratic House prosecutors are manipulating his words before the deadly siege of the U.S. Capitol to make them sound worse. The trial is speeding toward a conclusion, and there could be a vote this weekend — likely for acquittal. The defenders' presentation to senators on Friday included a blizzard of selectively edited comments from Democrats using his same fiery word "fight." The Trump team is seeking to reduce the prosecutors' case to Trump's use of that word in his speech preceding the Jan. 6 riot.
