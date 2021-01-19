Trump

President Trump is seen on a network monitor after his pre-recorded farewell speech was released, inside the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

 Gerald Herbert

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is offering rare, kind words to his successor in a farewell video as he spends his final full day in office preparing to issue a flurry of pardons in a near-deserted White House, surrounded by an extraordinary security presence outside.

Trump says in the video released Tuesday that, "This week we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous." He says: "We extend our best wishes. And we also want them to have luck. A very important word."

Trump in the video referenced the "next administration," but did not utter Biden's name.

More news: Police: Two charged with homicide by child abuse after 3-year-old girl's death

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (AP). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.