(FOX Carolina) Wednesday, the White House released an extensive list of President Trump's accomplishments- both internally and externally- throughout his first two years in office.
The release focuses on the President's efforts to grow the economy, protect American borders, improve healthcare and unburden the American worker.
Here are some of the key points of the release:
- President Trump's pro-growth policies are improving economic growth and providing opportunities to workers across the country.
- Negotiations have been made to protect American industries and workers are. A focus on 'unleashing' the country's energy potential is helping to boost energy exports.
- Efforts have been made to combat the opioid crisis in America, as well as create more affordable healthcare.
- 'America First': President Trump's message from the beginning continues to be a priority as the military works to secure borders.
For a complete list of the accomplishments, read here.
