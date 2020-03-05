POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that a former fireman has been arrested and accused of intentionally setting small roadside fires in the county.
The suspect is Timothy Wayne Stewart, 33, of Columbus.
Deputies said Stewart was arrested Wednesday on a list of midemeanor "Setting fire" charges.
His bond was set at $2,000 and he was released just after midnight.
Stewart is a former volunteer firefighter with the Mill Spring Fire Department and a former paid firefighter with the Columbus Fire Department, the two jurisdictions where the majority of fires occurred, deputies said.
“This case is a prime example of what can be accomplished when all of us- emergency services, fire departments, local law enforcement, and state agencies work hand-in-hand to keep our communities safe,” Sheriff Timothy Wright said about the arrest on Facebook.
The case was investigated with the Polk County Fire Marshal's Office and the N.C. Forest Service.
PREVIOUSLY-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.