COLUMBUS, NC (FOX Carolina) – Polk County deputies gave an update on three horses that were seized during an animal cruelty investigation back in January.
The horses, named Gabby, Bug, and Apache Rodeo, were seized on January 19.
Deputies these updates about the animals on Facebook:
“Gabby was recently placed in a foster home. She is gaining weight and loving her new foster family."
"Bug is gaining weight and will be meeting his new foster/adopter family next week."
Apache Rodeo was adopted by his previous owner. He is gaining weight and is doing great with his family.”
PREVIOUSLY - Investigators arrest two on animal cruelty charges after emaciated horses found in Polk County
