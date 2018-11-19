POLK COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - District Attorney Greg Newman said Monday a Polk County woman has been sentenced to prison after she admitted to poisoning a man prior to his death in 2015.
Brittany Crockett pleaded guilty to second degree murder and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
On July 8, 2015 following a domestic dispute at Jeffrey Brittain’s home on Shady Oak Lane, Crockett made breakfast for Brittain and poisoned his drink with paraquat. After drinking the concoction, Brittain reportedly assaulted Crockett and was arrested.
Brittain began vomiting after he was booked into jail and complaining that he had been poisoned. He was taken to the hospital and then bonded out of jail on the charge of assault of a female. He was hospitalized two more times and remained in the hospital until his death on August 5, 2015. The medical examiner determined the cause of death to be an interstitial lung injury consistent with paraquat poisoning. Before his death, doctors diagnosed Brittain with angioedema of the tongue due to heart medication and fibrotic lung disease.
After the cause of death was revealed deputies found a bottle labeled “Paraquat” that also featured a skull and cross bones.
“This case took a little longer to resolve due to Ms. Crockett’s mental health issues,” said District Attorney Greg Newman in a news release. “On more than one occasion, Ms. Crockett was found to be incapable of proceeding to court and all we can do is to wait until the state hospital advises that her competency has been restored. Also, she was examined by at least three psychologists and found by two of them to be legally insane at the time she was living with Brittain. So her mental capacity was clearly at issue and she has a mental health record from South Carolina as well. The evidence of premeditation and deliberation, which are required for first degree murder convictions, was questionable and left us with a better case for Second Degree Murder.”
Crocket must serve at least 12 years in prison before she is eligible for parole.
