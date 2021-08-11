POLK COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Polk County Board of Education (PCBE) has approved a virtual learning option for the upcoming school year and will encourage face coverings.
According to the PCBE, a special meeting was called on August 2. They say the board voted to have administration follow the guidance in N.C. Strong Schools Toolkit to the fullest extent possible with the exception that the wearing of face coverings would be encouraged, but not required.
Below is other school opening information:
- Polk County Schools will return to a full-time, schedule, five days per week, for all students
- Students and staff will be still be monitored for symptoms and wellness, but daily temperature screenings will no longer take place
- Families will be reminded to keep sick students at home and to consult with their family doctor or health department for further medical guidance
- Social distancing of three feet or more will be employed whenever possible in classrooms and learning spaces, and schools will work to reduce or eliminate large, prolonged gatherings of students and staff
- As COVID-19 is a communicable disease, Polk County Schools will continue to address positive cases according to guidance from the Polk County Health Department
- As a general guideline, close contacts (typically those exposed to a positive individual for more than 15 minutes while less than six feet apart) will be quarantined. Factors such as masking and vaccination status may impact the duration of or need for quarantine
- Cleaning and hygiene protocols such as frequent hand washing, regular disinfection of high touch surfaces and thorough cleaning daily will continue
- Schools will make use of outdoor learning spaces, and open classroom doors and windows frequently to exchange air
- Polk County Schools will begin the year limiting access to schools and classrooms, with only educational partners and service providers allowed to serve students in the school setting. The district will continue to work toward allowing visitors and volunteers on campuses in the near future
- Face coverings are required to be worn on school transportation per federal mandate
- A virtual option for learning for the upcoming year will be offered. Details on application and registration for this option will be provided soon
- All students will continue to receive free breakfast and lunch at all schools for the upcoming year
- Polk County Schools administration will regularly update the board on local and regional COVID conditions and any changing guidance
