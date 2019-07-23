TRYON, NC (FOX Carolina) The Tryon Fire Department announced the tragic news of their chief's passing via social media Saturday.
According to posts from not only the department, but other local agencies, Chief Geoffrey Tennant died overnight.
We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Fire Chief Geoff Tennant last night. Chief Tennant was a true servant of the people. Arrangements TBA. #TryonFD pic.twitter.com/6ZUIkP24iA— Tryon Communications (@TryComm) July 20, 2019
A Facebook post from the department says they are all still in shock by the news of Tennant's death.
Polk County Rescue Squad also expressed their condolences, saying Tennant was more than just a fire chief.
"The man was so much more than just a fire chief but also an educator, mentor, and most of all, a great friend," the post reads.
Tennant's obituary cited a "sudden illness" as his cause of death.
The memorial service for Chief Tennant was held on Tuesday at Polk County High School in Columbus around 6 p.m.
The family has decided to allow the service to be streamed live, and that stream will be available at polkschools.org
While the public is invited to attend the service, it is recommended that those wishing to attend arrive early. The PCHS auditorium seats approximately 750, officials say.
