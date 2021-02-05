POLK COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Polk County Sheriff's Office says that a suspect was arrested last week on charges of dissemination of child pornography and attempting to destroy evidence.
According to the sheriff's office, investigators executed a search warrant along with special agents from Homeland Security Investigations at a residence on Bishop Ln. in Mill Spring, North Carolina.
This led to the arrest of Joel Truman Williams, according to deputies. The sheriff's office says that the instigation is ongoing with the and more charges are expected.
