TRYON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Polk County deputies are investigating after an infant was found abandoned in front of a church Friday afternoon.
PCSO says the child was found around 12:17 p.m. and was in a black bag. The discovery was made in the parking lot of Trinity Lutheran Church on US-176.
The infant is now under medical care, and deputies are investigating how the infant was left alone in this manner.
No further details are available right now, but anyone with information should call Det. Sgt. Pam Cannon at 828-894-0188.
